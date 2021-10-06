Advertisement

Adele has announced she will be releasing new music in almost six years. On Tuesday, Adele announced on social media she will be releasing her new single ‘Easy on Me’ on October 15.

Adele posted on Instagram a black and white video with a piano melody. “Easy On Me – October 15,” she wrote.

Advertisement

It will be a presumptive lead single from her upcoming fourth album after 2015. She released her third album titled ’25’ that became the year’s best-selling album and broke first-week sales records in a number of markets, including the UK and the US.

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins is an English singer and songwriter. She is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, with sales of over 120 million records. Her debut album ’19’ was released in 2008.

In 2014, Adele was regarded as a British cultural icon, with young adults from abroad naming her among a group of people whom they most associated with UK culture, which included William Shakespeare, Queen Elizabeth II, David Beckham, J.K. Rowling, The Beatles, Charlie Chaplin, and Elton John.

Singer Adele is building a luxury mansion for herself here by combining two neighbouring properties. The singer is expected to splurge 2 million pounds on this construction.

She has bought two neighbouring properties in Kensington worth 11 million pounds and has got permission for construction.

The Mirror quoted a source as saying: “This is a home fit for one of the biggest stars on the planet. There’s no expense spared.”

This new property will reportedly be four floors high and have a 1,000 sq ft bedroom. It will also have three en-suite bedrooms and an expansive playroom for her eight-year-old son Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The first floor will be dedicated to Adele’s master suite and have a glass-floored hallway.

Must Read: Eternals New Teaser Out! From Angelina Jolie’s Weapon To Richard Madden’s Eyes Shooting Beams, Marvel Glimpses Up With Each Superhero’s Power

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube