Tom Holland has a favourite superhero movie just like the rest of us, and it is another Marvel film. Holland started his acting career through theatre as he used to learn dancing and ballet. His first role was in Billy Elliot the Musical at the iconic West End theatre in London. The actor started to garner success and became popular, which was all doubled when he joined the MCU as Spider-Man.

Currently, Holland’s third and last standalone film as the spidey superhero is set to release on 17 December 2021. The actor played the role of Spider-Man for the first time in 2016 in Captain America: Civil War, opposite Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., Sebastian Stan and many other actors.

In an interview with IMDb back in 2019, Tom Holland and Jake Gyllenhaal discussed their favourite superhero movies, and it turns out to be of Holland’s co-actor Robert Downey Jr. “Iron Man is one of the greatest superhero movies,” says Holland. “Iron Man is one of my favourites because obviously, it was the first time I was really introduced to the MCU,” the actor added.

Tom Holland further said, “Robert Downey Jr. is the perfect person to play that role. No one ever in the history of movies should ever try and play Tony Stark ever again.” It is understandable why Holland likes RDJ and Iron Man as the actor has his favourite superhero movie. Tom once also opened up about his audition for the role of Spider-Man and said that it went “horrible.”

However, after having a screen test with Downey Jr., Holland was convinced that he will bag the role of Spider-Man. Tom said, “It’s the best audition I’ve ever done,” Holland said. “He and I were riffing off each other. My agents told me that Marvel likes you to learn the words exactly — you can’t improvise. And then, on the first take, Downey just completely changed the scene.”

Since then, Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. have become great friends with a good and hilarious on-screen chemistry, which has been seen in several MCU movies like Avengers Infinity War and Avengers Endgame.

