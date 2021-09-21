Advertisement

There is a lot happening in the Fast & Furious universe and even the slightest of the movements makes the biggest buzz. And it is justified too, since we are now heading towards the beginning of the end. The 10th and 11th installments that are in the making are been made to be the magnum opus’ that Vin Diesel the makers and the team have been dreaming of for the past 20 years. For this, they are making they include elements that will bring the audience to the edge of the seat.

Physics was never a concept that one would remember watching Fast & Furious films in the past 20 years. The fact that the cars did what they did and the drivers literally used the most surreal techniques to drive them ended up entertaining fans. So now as they head to the final two installments of the movie, the rumour mill has that the team is all set to return to the space. Below is all you need to know about this most exciting update of the day.

It was in Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs & Shaws that through Idris Elba the makers introduced space travel. In the Fast & Furious 9 Roman Pearce and Tej brought it to the main franchise by going into the outer space. Now if the report in We Got This Covered is to go by, some where in the final two installments of the Vin Diesel starrer the movie will again travel above the stars and things will get exciting.

Meanwhile, recently Fast & Furious 10 & 11 director Justin Lin also opened up on filming the last two movies. “The idea of the last chapter being two films is correct,” Lin explained to Comicbook. “I have to say, I’m so glad – because I think when I first entered this franchise, a sequel was not a given. You had to earn it, you know? And so to be sitting here talking to you and go, ‘Oh yeah, there’s gonna be two more movies!’ I’m like, ‘Wow.’ It means a lot. So, every day when I wake up, I’m trying to reconfigure and make sure hopefully whatever we’re talking about process-wise is gonna yield the best result. But I think having one chapter in two movies is correct. That’s where I sit today.”

“There’s an ambition of what we want to do and there’s also real-world issues that we’re encountering,” Lin said of filming back-to-back. “But I feel like, for me, I don’t want to be greedy. I want to do what’s best for the process.”

