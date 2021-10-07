Advertisement

Selena Gomez has made sure that Cardi B and her newborn baby feels the love even though they did not have a baby shower. The Bodak Yellow singer and her husband Offset welcomed their second baby and their first son together. The couple shares a daughter named Kulture Kiari as well. Gomez and Cardi have been friends and have worked on the song Taki Taki together.

Both the singers have shown signs of friendship towards each other through their social media. The two have been supportive of each other constantly and have even performed together at Coachella. Now that Cardi has welcomed her second baby, Selena has serenaded her with love and lots of goodies.

In a video shared by Cardi B on her Instagram Story, she shows the “beautiful” baby gift she received from Selena Gomez. “I got this beautiful gift basket for son son!” Cardi gushed. “With this little bear from Selena Gomez! It’s so cute, and it’s got treats for me… you know I get hungry at the nighttime. Thank you, Selena Gomez, you’re so adorable!” she added.

Watch the video here:

Selena Gomez sent a gift basket to Cardi B and her newborn son pic.twitter.com/FxUm3hUsbQ — Selena Gomez Source (@GomezSource) October 5, 2021

The gift basket sent by Selena Gomez was filled with adorable stuffed animals and snacks for the mom. Cardi B also showed that the one particular stuffed animal toy of an elephant was so large that it was wrapped separately. Other than that, reports online also share that the rapper also received gifts from Lizzo, Mickey Guyton, Dolce & Gabbana, and Jennifer Aniston.

Cardi and Offset are yet to reveal the name of their little baby boy. They welcomed the newborn last month by sharing a post on Instagram. According to one report, the couples said, “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends, and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.”

Cardi B once also encouraged Selena Gomez, who talked about quitting music. “I don’t think Selena should retire. She makes good music & her fans love her. I think she needs one more Era. An edgy one that no one has ever seen her as. I would love to give her some ideas,” the rapper said.

