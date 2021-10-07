Advertisement

Marvel wants Chris Evans in the new Fantastic Four movie. Evans is known for playing the iconic MCU role of Captain America, also known as Steve Rogers. The comic book character was introduced to the fans in 2011 in Captain America: The First Avenger. Since then, he has appeared in several other films made by the studio, including Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Avengers: Infinity War and many more.

While talking about the actor, Evans began trending on Twitter after some fans think that he is dating Selena Gomez. The rumours began after the Knives Out actor followed the singer on social media platforms. However, there is no confirmation on it yet as some people also speculate a collaboration between the two.

Advertisement

Even though Chris Evans is associated with Marvel as Captain America the most. However, there are reports that the studio wants the actor back. As we know that a new Fantastic Four movie is coming even though Kevin Feige is taking it slow, it is being said that a diverse cast is being selected for it, including Evans. According to Giant Freakin Robot, MCU wants him back as the Cap for the movie.

However, there hasn’t been any confirmation from Chris Evans’ side. If Evans returns to Marvel in Fantastic Four, it won’t be his first time being a part of the film series. Evans played the role of Human Torch before. The report also states that instead of a lead role, he might have a smaller part in the film. Another reason why this can be possible is that Chris also made a cameo in Ryan Reynold’s Free Guy.

While there are several rumours around the actor, such as the one about his dating life, another rumour has been making the headlines and it for sure sounds unbelievably crazy. According to one report, Evans is planning to run for the 2024 presidential elections in the US.

The rumours around Chris Evans arise after the actor launched his Starting Point initiative, to help elected officials to get their message across. Even if this is not real, Marvel fans would love to see the actor on screen in the new Fantastic Four movie.

