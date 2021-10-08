Advertisement

Bridgerton fame Regé-Jean Page is a man of many talents. The actor played the role of Simmon Basset, aka the Duke of Hastings, in Netflix’s period drama. The show has become immensely popular and was also the most-watched series on the streaming giant. When the news of a second season broke, the fans got excited, only to learn that Page will not be returning.

Currently, the actor is in the race for who can replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond and is said to be the preference of many people. According to a London-based betting site, Page is leading the list, overtaking his competitor Tom Hardy.

Though fans associate him as an actor, Regé-Jean Page has proven to have the voice of an angel. Audible, an audio-books site, shared a clip of Page singing, which has sent the fans into a frenzy. The Hollywood hunk voices the character of Orpheus in the audio drama adaptation of The Sandman. For the recording, Regé-Jean sang in Greek for Act II of the drama.

Anyone else get goosebumps when they hear @regejean sing in Act II? Dirk Maggs and @neilhimself share more behind the scenes gems from making the #SandmanxAudible: https://t.co/FENe8HpJR3 pic.twitter.com/lUHJdBwKk9 — Audible (@audible_com) October 7, 2021

The co-executive producer and director of the audio play Dirk Maggs, who is also featured in the clip, shares his amazement with Regé-Jean Page’s talent. “We have Rege-Jean Page as Orpheus, and it turns out that Rege-Jean Page is not only an excellent actor and an outrageously good-looking chap. He also sings like an angel,” Dirk said. “I’ve been, and I’ve got to say, it still sends shivers up my spine.”

The 30-seconds clip was enough to swoon the fans who flooded the comment section with praise for the actor. One user wrote, “I will say I was up @ 3 am when Neil said audible would release our pre-order on the East coast with all of my friends, trying to find which episode RJP was singing in. Maddening. Some friends in Puerto Rico too #worthit we had it on replay the next day at work too. Thanks!”

While another user wrote, “He has a very sensual voice that’s soothing to the soul.” “Everyone involved with Sandman is magnificent. Rege’s singing is sprinkles on the ice cream!” one user said.

Recently, Rege-Jean Page attended the world premiere of The Harder They Fall, starring Idris Elba, and looked dapper in a black velvet ArmanisSuit on the red carpet.

