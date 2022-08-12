Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has turned a year older today and more than anybody, her fans are celebrating this occasion as a festival.

Advertisement

To surprise the actress, her fans lit up billboards in Times Square, New York, and conducted a flash mob where they danced to all of Sara’s songs.

Sara Ali Khan is currently stationed in New York for her work commitments and will be celebrating her birthday in the city itself. While her fans went out of their way to wish for Sara, the actress couldn’t control herself and got emotional by this grand gesture.

The fans lit up the LED screen with Simmba actress’ pictures which also included pictures of her family and friends along with the birthday girl herself.

While on the film front, the actress was spotted shooting for ‘Gaslight’ with Vikrant Massey and has recently finished shooting for an untitled project next to Vicky Kaushal.

Advertisement

Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up major portions of two films and is all set to start with the third film, which is yet to be announced.

Update| Sara was surprised on her birthday at Times Square in New York!!!#SaraAliKhan

HBD SARA ALI KHAN#HappyBirthdaySaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/y8Dxtr0s4c — Sara Times🗞 (@Saratimes95) August 12, 2022

Update| Sara was surprised on her birthday at Times Sqaure in New York!!#SaraAliKhan

HBD SARA ALI KHAN#HappyBirthdaySaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/ialFVZDSjJ — Sara Times🗞 (@Saratimes95) August 12, 2022

They surprised sara at Times Square OMGGGGGGG THIS IS SO COOL😭❤️ HBD SARA ALI KHAN #HappyBirthdaySaraAliKhan pic.twitter.com/cJKFky86qN — Sara’s day🤍 (@mukkumishraa) August 12, 2022

Sara was recently in news when she appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 with Janhvi Kapoor and got everyone talking about her love for Vijay Deverakonda.

Must Read: Kartik Aaryan Asked About ‘Namastey’, ‘Cheese’ By Paps Hinting At Sara Ali Khan, Fans Slam Them Saying “Wonder What Salman Khan Would’ve Done”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram