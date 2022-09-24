The Kapil Sharma Show is back with a bang. The show happens to be one of the biggest reality shows in the county and enjoys a massive fan following among fans across the globe. Kapil along with his team including Chandan Prabhakar, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti come every weekend to make us all laugh till our stomach hurts. Now, Sony TV took to their Instagram account and shared the new promo of the show and netizens are trolling it and a user mentioned that it is getting ‘worse’ with every episode. Scroll below to watch the promo.

The video starts with Kapil’s monologue talking about ‘wives’ and said, “Life mein aapki jab wife aati hai uske baad hi tarakki hoti hai (success is achieved only after the entry of a wife in your life).” He further talks about how bachelors put their dirty laundry on the chair till they make a bean bag out of it.

Sharing the promo of The Kapil Sharma Show on Instagram, Sony TV captioned it, “Iss weekend Kapil laayenge sabke chehro par hasi ki muskaan aur inn chutkulon ke saath shaam banegi mazedaar!”

Take a look at the promo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Reacting to The Kapil Sharma Show promo on Instagram, a user commented, “Getting worse with every episode, the new entrants suck , so does the audience interaction, we r not spoiling our weekend to listen to silly and stupid stories of people, watching kapil for celebrities and there should be more interaction and question answers with the stars.” Another user commented, “interactions are also scripted😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” A third user commented, “Kapil you look sick, hope everything is fine with you.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling the show? Tell us in the comments below.

