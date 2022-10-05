For the first time, COLORS’ ‘Bigg Boss’ introduced four bedrooms arranged in a hierarchy of comfort in it latest season. In yet another game-changing move, Bigg Boss 16 makers bring a twist that decides the fate of the contestants. The master of the house Bigg Boss announces a talent-based competition, and the winning team is bestowed the special power to move the housemates from their assigned bedrooms as they wish.

‘Bigg Boss’ declares that this competition is between Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik and rapper MC Stan, who must make reels with the contestants. Both competitors are assigned managers. Shiv Thakre is Abdu’s manager while Sumbul Touqeer is MC Stan’s manager. The managers are tasked with convincing the housemates to collaborate with their artists.

The posters of Abdu and MC Stan along with NOCs (Non-objection certificates) are placed in the Bigg Boss 16 garden area and contestants must sign against the NOC of the talent, they are collaborating with. The talent-manager team with the most signatures wins. To kick off the race for the special power, ‘Bigg Boss’ invites Tanzanian social media sensation Kili Paul to the house.

Known worldwide for his impeccable dancing skills and lip-synced songs, Kili Paul performs to reels with Abdu, and MC Stan, and kickstarts the first Bigg Boss 16 competition. It will be exciting to watch who wins it and gets empowered to move contestants across the four bedrooms as they fancy. In the wake of this race, a few housemates worry about losing their station of luxury, while others hope for an upgrade.

Apart from this pacey race for showcasing one’s talent and earning a better bedroom, the house witnesses an adorable conversation between Abdu Rozik and Tina Datta. Tina notices that Abdu is homesick and missing his mother.

