Shah Rukh Khan has been away from the silver screen for a long time – since 2018 he only featured in cameo roles in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Laal Singh Chaddha and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. Now, fans are super excited for his return as RAW Agent Feroz Pathaan in YRF’s Pathaan.

Also starring Deepika Padukone as Shanaya Decosta and John Abraham as Shabir Ansari as its lead, the Siddharth Anand directorial is set to release in 2023. However, reports now suggest that the makers are planning its sequel even before the first instalment can hit screens. Read on to know the scoop.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a recent ETimes report, the makers of the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-led Pathaan have begun work on the next part of the film. Sources close to the project have learnt that the makers have decided to add more characters to the Pathaan sequel – which is right now, in development.

A source close to the production of Pathaan told the portal that the Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone film will follow in the footsteps of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger franchise. They said, “The team of Pathaan has begun writing the sequel to the film and like the Tiger films, the story will travel to various countries.”

Besides SRK, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, this Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Ashutosh Rana (reprising his role as Col. Sunil Luthra) and Dimple Kapadia. The film also features cameos of other YRF Spy Universe agents – Salman Khan’s Avinash Singh Rathore/Tiger (Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3) and Hrithik Roshan’s Maj. Kabir Dhaliwal (War).

Not only is Salman a part of Pathaan, but Shah Rukh Khan will also be making a cameo in his next Tiger 3. While the Dabangg actor has already shot his part in the Siddharth Anand film, Shah Rukh is yet to shoot for the Maneesh Sharma directorial.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: After Aryan Khan/Ananya Panday Now Faisal Shaikh Ignores Jannat Zubair At His Party? Netizens React, “Ab TikTok Wale Bhi Salman Khan Ban Gaye Hain”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram