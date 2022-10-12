The nail-biting contest in the ‘Bigg Boss 16’ house has become even more intense with each contestant putting their best foot forward to survive and never letting a day fall with non-stop entertainment. In tonight’s episode of ‘Bigg Boss 16’ viewers will witness some shocking confessions, fights, and lots of drama!

At the start of the day, Shalin Bhanot confesses his feelings for Tina Datta to Gautam Vig. Later, Gautam teases Shalin in front of Tina at the dining table, making him blush and jealous at the same time. Will the seed of love reap between Tina and Shalin? Well, we all will have to wait for the revelation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amidst all this, BB will be today making an announcement asking all the Bigg Boss 16 housemates to form two teams led by Priyanka Choudhary and Nimirit Ahluwalia. The duo, individually, will act as directors and shoot a video featuring Abdu Rozik. The one whose video is creatively shot and gets maximum likes by the co-contestants gets a special power. Which popular Bahu will get maximum likes and win the special powers will be an interesting watch!

On the other hand, Archana and MC Stan lock horns in the Bigg Boss 16 house and in a fit of anger, Archana will be seen throwing a glass of water at Stan. Everyone will try to intervene between them, but the situation gets out of control.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

To witness this high-octane episode, watch ‘Bigg Boss 16’ powered by TRESemmé, Special Partner Ching’s Schezwan Chutney, Make-up Partner MyGlamm, and Taste Partner Priyagold Hunk every Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday – Sunday at 9.30 PM only on COLORS and Voot.

Must Read: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Gets Rape Threats After Demanding Sajid Khan’s Exit From Bigg Boss 16, Trolls Messages Her, “R***i, Sajid Will Rape You After Coming Out”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram