Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is currently in Dubai for the Dabangg Tour, has already started working on his next project. After launching Pranutan Bahl and Zaheer Iqbal in Notebook, Salman Khan Productions now will come up with a wedding drama!

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the film is currently in the casting process and Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety actress Nushrat Bharucha is being approached to play the female lead.

A source close to the leading daily informed, Raaj Shaandilyaa, who has earlier penned the dialogues for Sohail Khan’s Freaky Ali, has been signed to write the dialogues for the film. “It’s a love story set in a small town that revolves around a wedding.

The film will go on the floors in the next few months and will be shot in the outskirts of Delhi,” the source further revealed.

On the work front, Salman is all set to start the shoot of Dabangg 3. The film will go on floors from April 1st in Madhya Pradesh. It will be directed by Prabhudheva and it is most likely to hit the theatres by the end of this year.

Apart from this, Salman also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s love story film which will release in 2020. The film will also star Shah Rukh Khan.

