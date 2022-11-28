Golmaal 5 is currently the buzz of the town. Rohit Shetty has maintained his standard and lived up to the expectations of the franchise so far. But if one remembers, it was Sharman Joshi who was initially portrayed Laxman but was later replaced by Shreyas Talpade. The actor is revealing all about his exit and how he’s requested the director to cast him again. Scroll below for all the details.

It was Rohit who himself confirmed that the fifth instalment is indeed happening. It was almost a year ago that the ace director spoke about how the comedy franchise will never end. Fans were elated and many speculated if he will begin working on Golmaal 5 after wrapping up Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. But he later clarified that he will be working on it post Singham 3.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, original ‘Laxman’ Sharman Joshi has broken his silence on being dropped from the cast. He cited ‘management issues’ and added, “Money was, of course, the factor. They were asking a price which the producers were not very comfortable with. I was not aware this was going on. By the time I got to know, I approached them.”

If one recalls, Sharman Joshi and Rohit Shetty were recently a part of an ad film together. It was then that the actor requested the director to cast him in Golmaal 5 to which the filmmaker replied, “yeah yeah.”

“That’s where it was left at, an ambiguous yeah. So, I don’t know whether I will actually be a part of it but I am happy to be,” Sharman Joshi concluded.

