In a recent Harper’s Bazaar interview, Sienna Miller has revealed how she quickly developed a relationship with Oli Green. She remembered meeting him at a Halloween party, not expecting their relationship to grow.

The Anatomy of a Scandal star also expressed her surprise at the quick turn of events as she did not expect it at all. Because of the 15-year age difference—Green is 27 and Miller is 42—she wasn’t elated at first at the idea of getting a younger boyfriend. Instead, she rather felt, “Why are you so young? That’s really annoying.”

Green was praised by Miller for his maturity and for being “well-adjusted.” Her open and sincere story opens our eyes to the possibility that love can strike at any time. Her story shows that age isn’t always a factor in relationships and can be resonated with many who have encountered unexpected love.

“The way that generation of men respects women is different. He is very wise and well-adjusted, so it’s unique to him, but I do think it’s also that generation. Their upbringing has resulted in marginally more equitable opportunities,” Miller stated. “I see it in his female friends as well as in the men.”

Sienna Miller Learns from Younger Generation

Sienna Miller reflected on how her perspective has changed with age, acknowledging that she has learned valuable lessons from younger people. She emphasized their ability to set boundaries and advocate for themselves, which she believes was not instilled in her generation.

In a Vogue interview, she elaborated on these sentiments, acknowledging that others may perceive her relationship as complex. However, she also made it clear that, despite any perceived difficulties, her experience has been overwhelmingly positive, filled with love and happiness.

Her honesty exemplifies how relationships are fluid and how different generations can offer insightful perspectives. The couple welcomed their first child together earlier this year. They previously made their red carpet debut at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March 2022. Miller also has a daughter, Marlow, with her ex-partner, Tom Sturridge.

