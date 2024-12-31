In a haunting revelation, Liam Payne’s psychiatrist reportedly stepped away from treating the One Direction star just weeks before his untimely death, citing the need for more intensive care.

Court documents from Argentina, shared by TMZ, reveal that in September, the mental health professional made the difficult decision after a thorough evaluation, advising Payne to pursue specialized treatment and continue a structured care plan.

Liam Payne’s Psychiatrist Advised Him to Continue With a Treatment Plan

Despite parting ways, the psychiatrist urged Payne to follow prescribed medications, avoid heavy drinking, undergo weekly therapy, and address his depression and trauma through consistent counseling.

In her final correspondence, she provided Payne with a list of rehab facilities and doctors to support his recovery, emphasizing the importance of regular therapy to manage his mental health.

“Thank you for your understanding, and I wish you the very best in your continued journey toward mental health and well-being,” she signed the letter, per the outlet.

Liam Payne Had Multiple Drugs in His System at the Time of Death

Tragically, on October 16, Payne fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, sustaining a fractured skull and several other fatal injuries. A toxicology report later revealed multiple substances in his system at the time of the incident.

All of Liam Payne's former One Direction bandmates—Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, and Liam's longtime collaborator Jamie Scott—have arrived at his funeral to pay their respects. #LiamPayne #OneDirection https://t.co/6P2AwD3f0O pic.twitter.com/S2cCAcb6l7 — British Pakistani Index (@PakistaniIndex) November 20, 2024

The fallout from the singer’s death has led to manslaughter charges against five individuals, including hotel staff and a friend, with some accused of supplying drugs to the struggling artist.

Payne’s funeral on November 20 was a somber gathering attended by his One Direction bandmates and close loved ones as the world mourned the loss of the star. The late singer’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was also in attendance.

