With Netflic’s popular dating reality series Love Is Blind returning with its eighth season, fans have been excited to discover which faces will be on their screens this time. We previously detailed the female cast of the edition, and here are which males will be joining them on this journey.

Love Is Blind Season 8: Meet The Male Cast Of Netflix Dating Reality Series

Adam is a 33-year-old fashion director who loves traveling and calls himself a globetrotter. He believes the right person can even make grocery trips feel like an adventure. Alex is a 29-year-old commercial real estate broker and a former high school music teacher. He knows how to play the guitar, piano, bass, drums, violin, and clarinet, to name a few. He is looking for an “adventurous and slightly nerdy woman” who can ignore his snoring.

Andrew is a 27-year-old realtor who considers himself an intellectual and very curious. “I’m constantly searching for answers to not always the simplest questions. I’m looking for someone willing to go on that journey,” he told Tudum. He is a former army helicopter mechanic who enjoys dancing but will never sacrifice his faith for anybody.

Ben is a 28-year-old developer who wants someone who can match his energy and lead with vulnerability. A competitive streak and an outgoing and playful personality are pluses for him in every way. Benji is a 26-year-old entrepreneur and realtor who loves traveling and wants someone who is spontaneous but can make him feel comfortable and push the limits.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix)

Brad is a 35-year-old dentist who is looking for someone he can call a best friend and be easy to talk to. He steers away from mean and nasty people and is attracted to nice behavior and kindness. Brian is a 30-year-old wine bar owner who wants someone to help him settle into a better work-life balance and maintain good hygiene. Daniel is a 30-year-old sales executive.

He wants to grow a family with someone who understands and loves his sensitive side. David is a 30-year-old medical device salesperson who is against superficiality. He wants someone he can be curious about. Devin is a 29-year-old youth director and a high school coach. He is looking for someone who embraces his hobbies and works heartily.

Hugo is a 30-year-old marketing person who wants a down-to-earth woman with a spontaneous spirit. He said, “One thing I’m not willing to sacrifice for love would be my alone time. I do need some space now and then.”

Joey is a 35-year-old physician associate looking for someone who is empathetic and family-oriented. Mason is a 33-year-old cinematographer.

He wants someone passionate and driven who also adores his soft side every once in a while. Mo is a 35-year-old property manager looking for someone trustworthy with a big heart and a resilient spirit. Scott is a 34-year-old project manager looking for someone who is well-read and can embrace his golden retriever energy. Tom is a 38-year-old management consultant and a fitness fanatic who doesn’t believe in many rest days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love Is Blind (@loveisblindnetflix)

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Beef Season 2: Plot, Cast & All We Know About Sequel To Emmy-Winning Netflix Series So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News