Padma Lakshmi Wears 2 Bras In Response To Trolls Slamming Her For Going Bra-Less!

US Television host Padma Lakshmi remains one of those few celebrities who would also stand for herself, out and aloud. She previously opened up about her sexual assault row and was lauded for coming out and inspiring women. Now, the beauty is giving a befitting reply to trolls who’re slamming her over not wearing lingerie.

It all started when Padma Lakshmi posted a video spending her quarantine in the kitchen, cooking a chicken dish. The host could be seen wearing a grey one-piece as she gave a tutorial to her fans on how to prepare a Chicken Tagine. The video even witnessed her lil. Munchkin getting lessons from her talented momma!

“Quarantine Cooking: Knife Skills Edition We made Chicken Tagine,” she captioned her post.

However, things took a toll when her comment section was stormed with trolls calling her out for not wearing any lingerie.

As expected, the beauty didn’t hold back and gave a savage response by sharing another video where she was doing another cooking tutorial wearing not one, but two bras. Furthermore, she mentioned how it was her own house, and her very own kitchen, so it should be her choice how she wants to be at comfort.

She took to her caption and took a jibe at the trolls saying, “Lasagna with White Ragu (I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?”

Check out Padma Lakshmi’s post below:

Soon after her video, fans took to the comment section and praised her for the act.

“Seriously took a screenshot of you braless in that tank and sent it to my boyfriend. Braless in a tank top is my at home wardrobe. I felt seen!!! Lol. Thank you for being a regular woman who is letting the animals run wild at home!”, a user wrote.

Another pointed out, “There’s not a chance in hell I’m wearing a bra in my own home unless I have guests (and even then it depends). People who feel the need to police the bodies women (especially stranger online) will use any excuse.”

A comment read, “I’m sorry but if you can’t go braless while cooking in your own kitchen, what’s the point?”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!