After Iron Man & Black Widow’s Death In Avengers: Endgame, Nick Fury To Recruit THIS Phase 4 Superhero In Avengers Team!

In Avengers: Endgame, we witnessed the deaths of Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow. Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers gave up his superpowers as Captain America, but he gave his vibranium shield to Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie. There’s a void left in the Avengers team due to the deaths of two strong superheroes.

It was all because of Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury we got to see our OG Avengers coming together for the first time. Now, with the death of Iron Man and Black Widow, Nick has to build a complete team again. For the same, he will need to add new superheroes. Looks like Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has already figured out who will be recruited in the team from Phase 4.

As reported by WeGotThisCovered, Nick Fury, who is known to make an entry in Marvel films’ end credits scenes to recruit Avengers, will be doing the same in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In the end credits scene, Fury will invite Shang Chi (played by actor Simu Liu) to join the team of Avengers.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Along with Simu Liu, the film also stars Tony Leung, Awkwafina and Ronny Chieng.

The shooting of the film began in February this year. However, due to the lockdown from March, it is currently put on hold. The film will is slated to release in May 2021.

Along with Shang Chi, other Marvel Phase 4 projects include Black Widow, Thor: Love and Thunder, Doctor Strange in The Multiverse of Madness, The Eternals, Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3 and Black Panther 2.

