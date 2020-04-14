After Iron Man & Black Widow In Avengers: Endgame, Now Marvel To KILL Hulk In She-Hulk?

The climax of Avengers Endgame left the Marvel fans sad because of the death of two of the original members of the Avengers. The deaths of Iron Man and Black Widow marked a before and an after in the MCU. Since then Marvel is working on the renovation of its mighty superheroes, but now according to reports, one more original Avenger may die in the upcoming MCU movies and that is The HULK!

In the Phase 4, the Eternals, Shang-Chi, and even the Young Avengers, the house of ideas’ will continue to mark the end of old figures to introduce new faces. The intention of Marvel of betting for new values would put an end to the Hulk franchise. According to information from the specialized medium, We Got This Covered, the company would be thinking of putting an end to the participation of Hulk(Mark Ruffalo) in the MCU.

The main problem with Hulk is that Universal owns the rights to the character, which is one reason why Marvel has not developed more solo Hulk movies. And with the studio exploring a Phase 4 reboot, it is entirely possible that Hulk will be gone for good. Taking things further, an inside source revealed that Marvel will be killing off Hulk when it debuts its new She-Hulk series on Disney+. The insider claims that Hulk will meet his end in a future season of the show after sacrificing himself for Jennifer Walters.

Of course, Marvel has not confirmed any of the reports surrounding Hulk’s future. But Ruffalo was anyway set to reprise his role in the series, but we still do not know how much he will be involved in the project.

