Back in Oct, cinemas in India were allowed to open at 50% occupancies. It was a piece of big news for the trade going through an extremely rough phase and many expected Bollywood filmmakers to announce their lineup’s release dates. But apart from a few films with extremely limited appeal, nothing hit the cinemas.

Hollywood releases like Tenet & Wonder Woman 1984 managed to cater to some audience in big city multiplexes but what a Bollywood film can do, you can’t expect that from movies of foreign industries.

However, the sad thing is that no noticeable Hindi film has released in cinemas ever since 2021 has started. One of the reasons being cited is that audience is not ready to visit cinemas yet but the truth is totally opposite. People are visiting malls, food courts, restaurants and going to work. The release of Master & Krack in South India has proved that they are ready to visit cinemas as well but they should have a good option. Another concern that is being discussed is that 50% seating capacity restriction in cinemas. But it’s a known fact that most of the films which release in cinemas don’t cater to that much audience per show even in a regular scenario. So, what are we even asking for here?

But even if we consider that point, the government has recently announced that more than 50% seating capacity can be allowed in cinema halls now. So if not big movies, medium budget ones can surely be released in theatres. Isn’t it?

In this article, we are going to discuss a few medium budget movies which should release in cinemas asap because it’s the perfect time for them. Moreover, once the flow of big films starts, these films will have to face clashes which will be again not in their interest.

1) Bunty Aur Babli 2

The YRF film is a sequel to much loved Abhishek Bachchan & Rani Mukerji starrer Bunty Aur Babli. BAB 2 stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The film was in talks for Christmas 2020 release but things didn’t work out then.

Now whole January has gone by and February looks empty as well with no announcement yet. Bunty Aur Babli 2 should take the opportunity and come in cinemas. With an interesting star cast and huge recall value, the film will surely manage to cater healthy amount of footfalls.

2) MiMi

After Lukka Chuppi, Laxman Utekar & Kriti Sanon have come together for MiMi. The Hindi language drama also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and others.

The film has been in talks for a long time and it’s right time for it to release in cinemas.

3) Roohi Afzana

After Stree, Dinesh Vijan continues his horror-comedy universe with Roohi Afzana. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor along with Varun Sharma and is directed by Hardik Mehta. Earlier it was reported that the film will release directly on OTT but makers decided to hold it for cinemas.

But why push it for later when this is the right time?

4) Sardar Udham Singh

Vicky Kaushal turns Indian freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh in his upcoming biopic. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film will be received really well by the audience whenever it releases. Since it’s not made on a huge budget, the film can easily release in this time and can enjoy a good run at the box office.

5) Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar

Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra starrer YRF film has been postponed many times now. It was finally scheduled to release in early 2020 but then the lockdown happened. The Dibakar Banerjee directorial can be released in the cinemas in Feb.

A couple of more films like Chehre (starring Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi & Rhea Chakraborty), Toofan (Farhan Akhtar) are also among the awaited ones currently. If they release in this time period, the makers and whole trade can surely enjoy the benefit.

