Hina Khan’s Multi-Coloured Striped Bikini Isn’t A ‘Bomb’ Just In Looks, It Costs A Bomb Too

Hina Khan is a beauty, and there is no denying that fact. From traditional to casual to eve beachwear, the Hacked has never failed to impress us with her wardrobe. What caught our attention from her wardrobe now is a beautiful striped swimsuit she wore during her recent Maldives vacation.

The actress took to Instagram and shared quite some pictures from her trip to the island destination. In these were a couple of pictures of her underwater shoot, where she wore a multi-colour bikini. While the ensemble has us impressed, its price tag has us with our eyes wide open and jaws on the floor. Scroll down to know more about this swimwear and how much it cost.

Hina Khan wore the striped halter-neck swimsuit during her recent Maldives vacation from the label Paper London. An Inagua Swimsuit in Aquaholic, the beachwear ensemble features a tie at the back and a zip at the chest. The swimwear features a bow detail on the backless fashion piece that adds extra charm to the ensemble.

Talking further about Hina Khan’s striped multi-coloured halter-neck swimwear, it is made from sustainable, recycled materials. Costing £195 aka Rs 19421.53 (as per current exchange rates), the Inagua swimsuit features techno fabric that protects against UV rays. Its protection is equivalent to an SPF50+ sun cream.

The beachwear, by Paper London, provides medium coverage on the bottom and is Chlorine and sun cream resistant. Planning of adding it to your wardrobe before you head to a seas-side destination for some relaxed time? Well, we advise you to keep a good chunk of your salary aside for it.

Talking about how Hina Khan styled the ensemble, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress wore a pair of vintage sunglasses. Her makeup consisted of some waterproof nude pink lip shade and nothing more. Her glowing skin and opened hair have set the mercury levels rising.

While the actress shared a couple of underwater pictures a few days ago, she recently took to her Instagram stories and shared some more images. Check out these pictures of her rocking the Inagua swimsuit by Paper London here:

What are your thought’s on Hina Khan’s Rs 19K swimsuit? Like it or love it? Let us know in the comments.

