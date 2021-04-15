Awara Paagal Deewana was one of the most loved comedies of our times. Imagine what will it be like if the movie returned with its sequel? Exciting, isn’t it? Well, it looks like that’s the plan, but the question is who would direct it and produce it? If reports are to be believed, then Feroze Nadiadwala is keen on working with Sajid Khan and Kumar.

Feroze has gone on record to proclaim that he would love to work with MeToo accused Sajid Khan since they “go back a long way.” Keep reading further for all the details that you need about this film.

For the unversed, Akshay Kumar and Feroze Nadiadwala go back a long way. They have given several rib-tickling hits like Hera Pheri and Awara Paagal Deewana in the early 2000s, and then something snapped. After Hera Pheri 2, Akshay never worked with Feroze again. No one knows the actual reason yet.

Many assumed that maybe Akshay Kumar’s closeness with Feroze Nadiadwala’s cousin Sajid Nadiadwala might have something to do with this. This was because both these cousins have not spoken for decades themselves. Yet nothing concrete came out, and ultimately no one could draw any conclusion.

Later it was on the sets of Sajid Nadiadwala’s House Full 4 that Sajid Khan was sacked as director after persistent reports of sexual misconduct. So the thought of working with him too went out of the window. But, it looks like the producer has something else going on in his mind.

A source in the know informed Spotboye, “Sajid Nadiadwala doesn’t talk to his cousin Feroze. Akshay Kumar doesn’t speak with Feroze. Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar don’t want to work with Sajid Khan. Given the situation, Feroze Nadiadwala is only indulging in wishful thankful by saying he wants to do a sequel to Aawara Paagal Deewana with Akshay Kumar and Sajid Khan.”

We wonder how this sequel is going to look like with so much confusion between the relationships of the core team members?

