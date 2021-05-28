Suhana posts throwback video with birthday boy AbRam

Shah Rukh Khans son AbRam Khan turns eight on Thursday. To mark his special day, elder sister Suhana Khan has shared a picture post for him on social media.

Suhana posted a video clip on Instagram Story where the brother-sister duo is in the pool. Little AbRam crawls up to Suhana to pose with his sister. As the two smiles at the camera, she asks him to kiss her. AbRam gives her a peck on the cheek.

“Birthday Boy,” Suhana captioned the video that posted on Thursday night.

AbRam, son of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan, was born through surrogacy in May, 2013. His elder siblings Suhana and Aryan are currently studying in the US.

Previously, Superstar Shah Rukh Khans daughter Suhana has shared a gorgeous mirror selfie on Instagram stories in an all-white ensemble.

In the image, Suhana is seen wearing an off-white blouse. She completed her look with dewy make-up, red lips, and chunky hoop earring, with her hair tied back.

Last month, Suhana posted a picture of grating cheese. More than her chore, it is her fashion statement in the image that turned heads. In the photo, she stuns in a cropped beige top paired with a fitted skirt. She completes the look with soft make-up.

