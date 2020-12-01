Sahil Anand who is prominently known for shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and his Bollywood movie Student Of The Year, is quite active on social media. His fans are in awe of him and his jaw-dropping pictures are to be blamed for it. Let’s quickly have a look at his pictures which are responsible for global warming these days.

In one of the B/W pictures, Sahil can be seen in a simple plain white T-shirt and black denim. He has been the only male celebrity who can even make a simple T-Shirt and jeans look good too, after all, it’s the personality that counts. Don’t y’all agree?

In another, Sahil Anand can be seen donning a red Kurta with a decent hairstyle and a mild smile on his face. Isn’t this what all the girls look out for in their boyfriends? But coming back to the point, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor is making the ‘Sundar and Tikau’ look more beautiful.

Last but not the least, in the third picture below Sahil Anand is seen wearing a black T-Shirt and black jeans. Sahil who has his hair cut short is looking like a hunk straight out of a military school and has a charismatic appeal on his face.

What do you think of these stylish pictures of Sahil Anand? Share with us in the comments section below.

