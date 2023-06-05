Colombian singer and songwriter Shakira is one of the most famous pop stars in the music industry. She is known for her unique vocal style that combines pop, rock, Latin, and Middle Eastern influences. However, more than her songs, she made headlines for her personal life.

The Colombian singer has been in the headlines over her break up with her longtime boyfriend, Gerard Pique. Their split came as a shock for many as the two have been together for nearly 11 years. As the former Spanish football player moved on, the pop star is also seemingly moving on with her life.

A few days ago, Shakira and Lewis Hamilton were seen having dinner together at the Cipriani restaurant in downtown Miami. Their outing followed the singer’s Wednesday arrival in Barcelona with her daughters Sasha and Milan. She used the trip to watch the Spanish Grand Prix, which was hosted in Catalonia and saw Hamilton reclaim the podium after finishing second to Max Verstappen.

Since Shakira and Hamilton were repeatedly spotted together in Miami after the race, rumours of a romance between them have erupted. Speculations regarding their affair began once more on Sunday night after pictures of the Colombian and the Briton dining together in a Barcelona restaurant were posted on social media.

Daniel Caesar, Mustafa, a Sudanese singer-songwriter, and Kendall Jenner‘s close friend, Emirati model Fai Khadra, were all present for supper at the city’s well-known Japanese restaurant El Parco.

Shakira and Hamilton are at least very close friends, but the British race car driver recently acknowledged that he had been ardently seeking a “Latina” lover. During the occasion, the Mercedes driver declared, “I need to find a Latina,” indicating that he was hunting for a girlfriend.

