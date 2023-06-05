Taylor Swift is among the most influential music sensations in the world. While the singer has been grabbing headlines for her alleged romance with Matty Healy, she is also on a roll with her Eras Tour, which is also going international. During her latest leg of the tour, Taylor won hearts with her reaction after accidentally eating a bug.

Taylor began her Eras Tour on March 17 and is now all set to take it global. The singer had invited various other singers to join her on stage to date.

On Sunday, June 4, Taylor was performing in Chicago, Illinois, when she accidentally swallowed a bug on stage. The unsavoury moment stopped Tay from singing and, in fact, made her wait for a few minutes to recover. However, it did not stop her from interacting with her fans, and Swifties are now drooling over her sweet reaction.

Taylor stood in a mustard-coloured sleeveless dress as she performed one of her songs on stage and began coughing. She then told her fans, “I swallowed a bug, I’m so sorry.” The Love Story crooner further called the incident “so stupid” and continued, “Oh delicious… Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

Ensuring her fans she was doing ok, Taylor Swift said, “It’s fine. I swallowed it.” Se kept the fun banter with her fans going and said that she would try not to eat more bugs. The Lavender Haze singer said, “So I’m just gonna try not to do as many of those. This is gonna happen again, there’s so many bugs. There’s a thousand of them. Anyway, this has been fun.” Many fans captured the fun moment on their phones and uploaded it on Twitter. Watch the video here.

