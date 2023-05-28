Matty Healy is “absolutely exhausted” and “ready for a break”, according to his mother. The 1975 frontman is currently on a world tour with the group and his mum Denise Welch thinks people don’t realise just how “gruelling” his life can be.

Denise told Britain’s OK! magazine: “Matty is absolutely shattered. He’s on a world tour and as much as it’s hard to go, ‘Oh please feel sorry for my boy’, people don’t realise that it’s gruelling to be the lead singer, the creator, the writer, the producer of a massive show on the scale that Matthew does.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Then he gets on stage and gets in a plane and flies seven hours then flies 24 hours. It’s a wonderful life, but he’s absolutely exhausted and ready for a break.” Denise – who also has actor son Louis with ex-husband Tim Healy – is in awe of the ‘Chocolate’ singer’s talent.

Denise said: “My son is a creative genius and I say that not just because he is my son. I’m privy to so much of he work he’s done before he hits the stage, what comes out of his mouth and out of his brain. I just think, ‘Sometimes I can’t believe I gave birth to you. Where are you from?’ Louis and him are so supportive of each other. Their dad is a brilliant actor, so he has come from two very creative people.”

The ‘Loose Women’ star is proud of how Matty has overcome his addictions, having spent time in rehab in 2017. She said: “Matty has had his demons and we’ve navigated them as a family and he’s come out the other side.

He is currently in the news for his alleged romantic relationship with Taylor Swift.

“We all support each other and I couldn’t be prouder of how he’s come through, with the help of his family and friends.”

Must Read: Timothee Chalamet Breaks Up With Kylie Jenner For Having 2 Kids & An Ex, Travis Scott? Reports State, ‘His Career Is On Fire!’ & Netizens Dub Them As ‘F-Buddies”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News