Dakota Johnson is among the Hollywood A-listers who never shy away from speaking up about s*x. While the actress has received some criticism over her raunchy BDSM scenes in the Fifty Shades film franchise, she is still trying to normalise promoting pleasure toys. While doing so, the actress once talked about what she prefers to use and what not and reading about it will not disappoint you.

Dakota began her acting journey in the 1999 film Crazy in Alabama as she played the daughter of her real-life mother Melanie Griffith. While she continued to do small gigs in the industry, the actress got her breakthrough with the first instalment in the R-rated franchise Fifty Shades of Grey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Once, during her profile with Elle UK, Dakota opened up about how she began making s*x toys with the brand Maude. For the unversed, Maude is a s*xual-wellness brand that makes attractive and pleasurable s*x toys. Johnson joined the company as an investor in 2020 after the company’s founder Éva Goicochea won her heart with her idea of s*xual wellbeing. She said, “This is exactly how I think about this – which is to say that products should be inclusive and straightforward, clean and approachable.”

Dakota Johnson then opened up about the toys she prefers and revealed that it is not a giant pink d*ldo. The actress said, “If you love having a giant pink d*ldo, all power to you. That’s not my vibe – ha! Vibe. But I think it’s healthy to have access to quality sexual-wellness products.”

She revealed how she was also participating in making the company’s products better and recalled having a dream about a then-new product. the Madame Web said, “I’m just remembering that I had a dream about our butt plug last night. We were looking at the [prototypes], and one was too big. … and I was like, ‘No one’s going to be able to fit that in their butt!’”

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Tom Holland Struggled To Roll A Sushi & Chris Pratt Nailed It Confessing He Has Rolled Joints Before, Netizens Said, “And Everyone Asks Me Why I Trust This Man To Guard The Galaxy!”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News