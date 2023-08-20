The month of July witnessed the Barbenheimer wave, and it brought up a big smile on the face of industry people. Despite a high-voltage clash, both Barbie and Oppenheimer did smashing business at the worldwide box office and still continue to churn out good numbers. In the latest development, Cillian Murphy led thriller is set to become Christopher Nolan’s fourth highest-grossing film ever. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 21st July, the film is based on the life of an American theoretical physicist, J Robert Oppenheimer, who handled the Manhattan Project during World War 2. Upon its release, the film opened to highly positive reviews, and despite being lengthy and kind of niche in treatment, audiences showed immense love. Even now, after completing almost a month in theatres, the collection is refusing to slow down.

As per Deadline’s report, Oppenheimer is set to hit $718 million at the worldwide box office today. With this number, the film will emerge as Christopher Nolan’s fourth biggest hit, overtaking Interstellar’s global sum of $715.75 million. The overseas collection is said to come to $432 million by the end of today’s screening.

Take a look at Christopher Nolan’s highest-grossing movies at the worldwide box office (as per Box Office Mojo):

The Dark Knight Rises – $1.081 billion

The Dark Knight – $1.006 billion

Inception – $837.18 million

Interstellar – $715.75 million

Oppenheimer – $668 million

After beating Interstellar, Oppenheimer is expected to end its run at the same 4th position as it might miss Inception‘s $837.18 million.

