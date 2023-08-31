Anne Hathaway knows how to deal with the annoying paparazzi in her own way, and at times, they surely cross a line and invade the privacy of the celebrities. The actress is one of the most talented celebrities in Hollywood and is known for putting people in their spots when the time comes. Similarly, when she was once photographed in Los Angeles, she showed her displeasure by leaving a ‘gift’ for the paparazzo that they will never forget. Keep scrolling to get the deets!

Anne is recognised as a great talent, and the turning point in her career came when she appeared in the film The Devil Wears Prada alongside the legendary actress Meryl Streep. After that, she went on to do several notable films, including Les Miserables in 2012, for which she went on to win the Academy Award in the category Best Supporting Actress.

In 2013, a report by Radar Online claimed that while walking her dog Esmeralda, Anne Hathaway encountered the paparazzi in the city of Los Angeles. She was reportedly sporting a pair of faded denim pants with a white pullover sweater paired with white sneakers. Since it was around the time her Les Miserables came out, Hathaway sported her short pixie cut hairstyle and completed the look with dark sunglasses.

Anne Hathaway, like every other celebrity, got papped even while walking her pet pooch, and she remained calm and composed the entire time she walked her chocolate labrador retriever, played with her for a while and then cleaned up her faeces after that, but she decided to teach the paparazzo a lesson and so what she did? She allegedly picked up the p**p, put it in a green plastic bag, and left it on the windshield of the photographer’s white Toyota car.

Anne Hathaway and her beloved pet doggo then walked back home; although there are no photos of the incident taking place, there were pictures of Anne carrying the alleged dog p**p in the green plastic all over social media platform X [formerly Twitter], and you can check it out here:

Here is another pic from that day where the Les Miserables actress could be seen walking her pooch.

Do you think what Anne Hathaway did to teach a lesson to the paparazzo was right? Let us know in the comments.

