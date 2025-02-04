The multi-hyphenated star Jennifer Lopez has always been known for her head-turning fashion sense. At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, the songstress-cum-actress appeared sporting a sparkly mermaid look. Even though she didn’t walk the red carpet for the event, the superstar was seen in the audience, shining in her way.

Lopez has always maintained her case in fashion, and she did nothing less than that for the Grammys. The Ain’t Your Mama singer went on to the stage as a surprise presenter to announce the best Latin pop album category winner. She welcomed Shakira and gave us a throwback of their sassiest moment from the Super Bowl.

Jennifer Lopez took to her Instagram handle to share fashion-filled pictures from the award night. In the photos, she tagged her go-to glam team members: hairstylist Chris Appleton, stylist Rob Zangardi, and nail artist Tom Bachik. Lopez wore a uniquely molded sparkly Stéphane Rolland skirt and paired it with a black turtleneck top with in-built gloves.

She flashed her toned abs through the top, but what grabbed our attention was her stunning statement ring, earrings, and matching sparkly clutch bag. Lopez wore a subtle but glam makeup, including a matte-finish base and blushed and contoured cheekbones.

The Mother actress completed her look with heavy eye makeup and glossy lips. The songstress left her straight hair open in a blow-dry effect. She tagged her own JLo Beauty brand on top of her freshly glammed face in the picture. Jennifer Lopez shared the photo on her IG with a caption that reads, “Hola Grammys.”

Ahead of the main event, Jennifer Lopez started celebrating the big musical festival by attending Celine Davis’ star-studded pre-Grammy Gala & Grammy Salute To Industry Icons ceremony. For the gala, the songstress chose to turn heads in a metallic wine-colored gown featuring a plunging neckline. She added a fur coat along with the outfit and accentuated the look with blingy jewelry that included a pair of eardrops, a dangling diamond pendant necklace, and a statement ring.

Jennifer Lopez’s fashion and styling sense are known to all. Her green Versace gown from the 2000 award show is still an iconic piece. Even though she has been inspiring her fans with her fashion goals, she has yet to take the golden gramophone home despite being nominated twice in 2000 and 2001.

JLo is busy promoting her upcoming movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman. She has been giving fashion inspo on her press-tour days. Recently, she was seen sporting a spider-web-covered Valdrin Sahiti dress and catsuit at the Sundance Film Festival. Already, she is making headlines, and we are sure there’s more to come.

