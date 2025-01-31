Jennifer Lopez, celebrated for her luscious curves, has long been a star known for her undeniable appeal. With Hollywood’s propensity to record superfluous number of steamy scenes — featuring young, attractive leads in passionate R-rated romances — Lopez expected nothing out of the ordinary when she agreed to share the screen with Jim Caviezel in Angel Eyes.

While Caviezel brought his own rugged charm to complement the 2001 romance’s sensual intensity, the Frequency actor wasn’t keen on obliging the usual demands of going bare, even going as far as denying fans the opportunity to see Lopez bare it all — a move that many have yet to forgive him for.

Caviezel refused to go fully bare for their love scene and even requested that Lopez keep her figure clothed. “Look, put a top on her,” Caviezel told the director. “I’m gonna keep my shorts on; she’s gonna keep hers on. Get the camera and shoot around it.” He further explained to Lopez, “I’m going to keep the Calvins on, and you can figure out what you want to do. But there are certain things I’ll do and certain things I won’t.” He later clarified that his decision stemmed from “devotion, love, and respect for my wife.”

In an interview, the Person of Interest star reminisced the unusual experience. “It was my first love scene,” Caviezel told, admitting he was visibly tremulous, and Lopez could read his face. She asked, “Is this your first love scene?” to which he replied, “God, am I that bad?” Lopez then sighed and quipped, “I always seem to get every guy’s first love scene!”

Elaborating that his faith taught him the importance of abstinence and respect, Caviezel has vowed that viewers would “never see my behind in a film unless I’m in the Holocaust, walking around.” However, given his previous stance against gratuitous violence, his role as Jesus in The Passion of the Christ — the Mel Gibson epic many deemed the most violent of the century — suggests there may still be hope to see the Sound of Freedom actor naked.

As opposed to Caviezel’s hidden beefcake, Jennifer Lopez, even in her 50s, confidently flaunts her voluptuous Latina cheesecake. The Wedding Planner actress doesn’t need a love scene to do so either. Recently, she dropped her pants in Shotgun Wedding, giving viewers a glimpse of her “lovely bum,” bare-bottomed except for white panties.

JLo’s performance as a stripper in Hustlers, where she wears nothing but skimpy thongs, earned acclaim. Moreover, her iconic music video for “Booty,” where she and Iggy Azalea — 21 years her junior — twerk and spank each other’s curvaceous behinds, is forever registered in our brains.

