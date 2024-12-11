Sabrina Carpenter seems to be turning heads, including ex-Barry Keoghan’s, with her latest ad profile campaign for Versace.

The 25-year-old pop sensation stuns in the fashion brand’s winter campaign, showcasing its most enormous Biggie eyewear sunglasses, named in homage to the late rapper, Notorious B.I.G.

French basketball star Alexandre Sarr, who also features prominently in the stylish ads, joined her in the campaign. This marks another major fashion milestone for Sabrina, following her appearance in the high-profile campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS lingerie brand.

Trending

Versace’s CCO is Thrilled to Have Sabrina Carpenter

“I am thrilled to have Sabrina and Alexandre join our Versace family in their fabulous Biggie glasses,” the brand’s chief creative officer, Donatella Versace, said in a statement. “From Notorious B.I.G. to the extraordinary talent of today, the Biggie community are rebels, groundbreakers, and champions of the true Versace spirit.”

Sabrina said of her new fashion role, “I love wearing Biggie sunglasses; they are my go-to accessory for any occasion. They represent so much more than sunglasses, and I am excited to join this community.”

Alexandre added, “’I’ve seen Biggie sunglasses worn by everyone – my NBA teammates, friends I’ve made across the globe, business guys, and kids playing basketball in the yard. Biggies are for anyone who wants to give and take a bit more from life.”

The sunglasses collection pays tribute to the late hip-hop icon, who was tragically killed in an LA drive-by shooting in 1997, honoring his iconic affinity for the brand’s eyewear, which he frequently sported throughout the 1990s.

Sabrina Carpenter Recently Revealed Her Best Fashion Tip

The ‘Espresso’ singer recently shared that her best fashion tip is to dress as if she is about to run into her ex. “I remember something that someone said to me once. It was like, ‘Honey, you should always leave the house as if you’re going to run into your ex.’ And I’ve followed that advice from that day forward,” Sabrina told W Magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabrina Carpenter (@sabrinacarpenter)

The singer’s sense of style is influenced by icons like Brigitte Bardot, Jane Birkin, and a young Dolly Parton.

“Many of the things they wore feel very close to what I like to wear now. ‘Obviously, I also took a lot from my mom when she was younger. “I find inspiration all over the place. It’s been a minute since I’ve named-dropped Rihanna in an interview because I told myself I had to slow down, but Rihanna is always one of my main style icons as well.”

Sabrina Carpenter and her Irish boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan, recently ended their year-long relationship. The breakup has sparked significant online chatter, with Keoghan facing allegations of infidelity involving influencer Breckie Hill. However, both Keoghan and Hill have denied the rumors.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Johnny Depp’s Son, Jack, Ditched The Spotlight For Humble Bartending Job At This Trendy Parisian Eatery?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News