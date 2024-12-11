Sabrina Carpenter Models Versace Biggie Sunglasses
Sabrina Carpenter Models Versace Biggie Sunglasses (Photo Credit – Instagram)

Sabrina Carpenter seems to be turning heads, including ex-Barry Keoghan’s, with her latest ad profile campaign for Versace.

The 25-year-old pop sensation stuns in the fashion brand’s winter campaign, showcasing its most enormous Biggie eyewear sunglasses, named in homage to the late rapper, Notorious B.I.G.

French basketball star Alexandre Sarr, who also features prominently in the stylish ads, joined her in the campaign. This marks another major fashion milestone for Sabrina, following her appearance in the high-profile campaign for Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS lingerie brand.

