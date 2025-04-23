The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful witnessed an explosive confrontation between Taylor and Brooke. The two got locked in the store room and hashed out past enmity, throwing blames all over the place. On the other hand, Luna refused to accept defeat and let her obsession go.

She made it clear that she will attain Will no matter the cost. How far will she go for him and will she hurt his girlfriend Electra in the process? Here’s what fans can expect from the April 23, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 23, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Steffy and Liam dealing with the aftermath of the truth. She told him that he has an inoperable tumor in his brain and does not have long before things take a turn. On the other hand, Finn showered some love and care on his stepdaughter Kelly, wishing her goodnight just as Liam refuses to back down and accept a death sentence.

Especially since he promised his daughter Kelly that he will always be there for her. How far will he go to fight for his life? Is there a chance he can be treated? Or is all of this just a fool’s errand? To add to the high emotional quotient. Finn will make a promise of his own, to always be there for Kelly.

He would never want to replace Liam as Kelly’s father but he loves her all the same and wants to always be there for her as her stepfather through thick and thin. When Liam is around for Kelly and even if he isn’t. But to whom is the vow going to be? Will he make the promise to himself?

Or is he going to make it to his wife Steffy? Or maybe Liam to reassure him that his daughter will be in safe hands even if something happens to him. All this apart, Liam isn’t taking the death sentence seriously and is more than determined to beat this disease brewing in his body but is it too far?

Is he hoping for too much? When Finn warns him to know hope too much and stay realistic, will Liam heed his advice? What new trouble and big decisions are on the way for the three of them and their blended family? Stay tuned to know more details about the character and storylines of The Bold and the Beautiful as the dramatic episodes progress further along.

