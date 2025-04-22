The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Steffy finding out about Liam’s brain tumor through Finn and breaking down. She then went on to share the news with Liam himself who was in disbelief about his life being at risk since his brain’s current condition is terminal and inoperable.

On the other hand, the fashion show went on in full pomp and glory. There are a lot of exciting new scenes on the way for avid watchers. Here’s what the audience can expect from the April 22, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 22, 2025

The episode on Tuesday will focus on several different angles. Firstly, Taylor confronts Brooke about her never ending obsession with Ridge despite his constant rejections towards her advances. Their conversation gets heated and Taylor closes the door to the room to keep the talk private but it locks, leaving the two stranded while the fashion show rages on.

Locked in the store room with no way to contact the others, Brooke blames Taylor for doing it on purpose so as to keep her from going on the runway. Things will only get worse as they throw blames at each other and bring up each other’s past. How much worse will things get before they are saved?

On the other hand, Liam goes back to the hospital after spending time with his daughter Kelly. Despite the doctors suggesting treatment for pain and offering help to manage his health, he asks them to keep the truth about his diagnosis a secret. Is this going to worsen Liam’s already dwindling health?

Will someone manage to find a solution to his currently incurable health issue? Could it be Finn? Considering he has done so in the past. Lastly, Luna refuses to move on from her one-sided obsession with Will Spencer. Despite the fact that he has repeatedly told her he is not interested in her.

She tried to disguise herself as a delivery person and entered Forrester Creations to get closer to Will. She even donned lingerie to seduce him but none of that worked as Will remained set with his heart for his girlfriend Electra. Is Luna going to target Electra next? How will the latter respond?

When Deacon starts getting suspicious about Sheila’s actions, will he confront her? Is he going to question her about lying to him that she chose him and not her psychotic granddaughter Luna after his ultimatum? How will this affect their marriage and romance down the line? Stay tuned.

