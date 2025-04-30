The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge confronting Eric over the stunt he pulled with Brooke as the showstopper of the fashion show while Katie demanded the truth from Daphne after she eavesdropped on her and Zende. She wanted to know if she came to do Steffy’s work.

The drama will slowly keep unfolding as the storylines move forward and the characters reach their breaking point. Here’s what fans can expect from the April 30, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune into CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama set in Los angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: April 30, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Ridge being torn by Eric’s words and Brooke’s actions. Eric has joined hands with Brooke to ensure that his son Ridge goes back to being with her. This has given Brooke another reason to keep her obsession with Ridge going despite his constant rejections.

He has made it clear that he has moved on with Taylor and is not interested in Brooke anymore but even his own father is pushing the Brooke agenda to him. Eric and Brooke try to manipulate Ridge by using nostalgia and the past to hook him in. They talk about Ridge and Brooke’s history together.

Eric even claims that Ridge belongs with Brooke. He is left torn about the situation as his own father tries to gaslight and force him into a romance he does not want. Ridge has often told Eric how Brooke betrayed him but it seems Eric is extremely biased and doesn’t really care about any of that.

Is Ridge going to shut Eric and Brooke’s mouths and tell them that he loves Taylor and only sees a future with her? Meanwhile, Daphne doesn’t stand a chance when Katie fiercely protects Carter. It’s not even like Carter has asked her to play the protector but that’s what delusion has done to Katie.

She heard Daphne and Zende’s conversation and found out that she came to Los Angeles due to Steffy. Katie decides to act as Carter’s protector and confronts Daphne about her motives. Will Daphne ask her to stop snooping mind her business? Will she ask her to stay in line and not poke her nose? Or will she play some other move to keep Katie away from her and Carter?

What exactly is in store for Daphne and Carter as she keeps trying to show him the potential they hold. And he keeps thinking about Hope who not only used him but also dumped him after he gave back Forrester Creations to the Forresters. Stay tuned for more details about the storylines and arcs.

