The previous episode on General Hospital saw Brook Lynn opening up to Tracy. On the other hand, Drew pleaded his case after messing things up. Laura cautioned Lulu about her plans. Meanwhile, Chase made a request of Dante, Emma hoped to impress the professor and Josslyn crafted plans.

Plenty of congratulations and drama is lined up for avid viewers of the soap opera. Here’s what the audience can expect from the May 2, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running and popular daytime drama that revolves around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 2, 2025

The final episode of the week features Maxie receiving an ultimatum. Her life has mostly been drama life off late, but ever since it was revealed that Natalia is Sidwell’s former wife, things have gone for a toss at Deception. When someone issues an ultimatum in front of her, who could it be, and more importantly, what could it be about? How will this change things?

Dante and Lulu have an emotional talk. While the former had a quick chat with Chase, the latter recently got some advice from Laura. How exactly will this conversation go? Will Lulu be able to keep the secret she knows about his past with Brook Lynn? That their fling led to a baby boy who was given for adoption? Or is she going to keep her mouth shut for the time being?

Elsewhere, Lois is put on the spot. Is this about the baby Brook Lynn gave up for adoption? Who is the one doing the confronting? Could it be Tracy after Brook Lynn confided in her about her guilt and sorrow? How will Lois respond to whoever is asking her questions? When will the truth be out? Meanwhile, Nina debriefs with Carly. Will the former spill the beans to her?

Is she going to reveal that she was behind the plan that exposed Drew to everyone? Or will she keep it a secret? On the other hand, Mac learns of a crime. What could this be about? Lastly, Drew went to the hospital to find out what made him lose his inhibitions and cause chaos at The Savoy.

What will the test results reveal? How will he react when he finds out that he was drugged to let down his guards? What he won’t be able to justify though, are his actions which were all on him, just with his guards down. Stay tuned to know about the storylines, arcs and characters of the show.

