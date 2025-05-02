The first season of the reality series, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, aired 34 episodes split into two parts of 17 episodes. The first half of which aired in 2022 while the other half came out in 2023. The series was then renewed for season two.

The second edition aired 15 episodes in 2024 while the second half of the episodes are currently airing, starting from January 2025. As per sources, it might be the last set of episodes of the show as things are not too positive behind the scenes of the show. Here’s everything we know about the same.

Is Teen Mom: The Next Chapter Getting Cancelled After 2 Seasons?

According to OK Magazine, the cast is worried that Teen Mom: The Next Chapter might get cancelled because “no one knows what’s going on.” A source told the portal, “It’s been radio silent from production and, while that happened before, it seems different this time.” And that isn’t the only issue.

While producers and executives have kept mum on what the show’s future could be, the cast is also not happy about the direction the show is taking lately. “They aren’t thrilled with the way the show is being edited and the content they’re showing. They’ve expressed their opinion for more relatable stories to be shown and for better content, but that all falls on deaf ears.”

The insider stated that the cast filmed “so much real sh*t this season” that the audience would find interesting and dramatic, “but for some reason the production just chose to use none of it.” The behavior is definitely fishy and has made the cast suspicious about what it means for them and the show.

“Everyone is frustrated and it definitely feels like things cannot continue the way they are,” the source said. Meanwhile, cast member Cory Wharton said in a recent video that he doesn’t want to say too much or put any “bad energy out there,” but the cast is still “waiting to get greenlit” for season 3.

He added that all of them have been “waiting to let the higher ups figure out all what they gotta do” so they can tell the stars that filming will start again. Cory also floated a potential idea where if MTV wanted to get the show off their network, the series could be moved to streaming platform Paramount.

“I think we’re a far ways from that, but right now, we are on pause and we’ll see,” he concluded. It remains to be seen what MTV decides to do with the reality show and its future. Stay tuned for more details about the same.

