Farrah Abraham is finally unzipping the truth behind the 2013 sex tape scandal that catapulted her into the public eye.

The 33-year-old Teen Mom alum recently opened up about the infamous ‘Backdoor Teen Mom’ tape, revealing that it wasn’t entirely her idea.

The Role of Farrah Abraham’s Father

In a candid conversation on the Holly Randall Unfiltered podcast, Abraham disclosed that her management orchestrated the whole situation, and her dad even played a key role in brokering a deal with a porn company for its release.

At the time, Abraham was a 22-year-old who had become a household name after starring in ‘16 & Pregnant.’

She confessed that her actions were influenced by a chaotic period in her life. She described herself as a “hot mess” and admitted being surrounded by the wrong people and making questionable decisions.

But despite the controversy, Abraham claimed to have handled the fallout gracefully, mentioning that her family supported her through the ordeal.

“I handled it as best as I could. I feel like I handled it gracefully compared to what I know I went through,” Abraham said.

She recalled having her father by her side during meetings with the adult film company, including negotiations with her daughter.

Interestingly, Farrah denied any involvement in self-producing the tape and emphasized that she did not have a media mastermind like Kris Jenner behind her. “It’s just like, I’m a young teen mom. This is how I handle it. It’s not like I have Kris Jenner and the Kardashians forging some celebrity sex tape deal,” she said.

But months before the tape’s release, Abraham was seen with her father and daughter at a porn company, where they were reportedly negotiating its debut. Farrah’s father, Michael Abraham, downplayed the situation, claiming she was figuring things out.

The Story According to IMDB

IMDB’s synopsis of the adult video paints a different picture, suggesting the film was crafted to resemble a scripted release, claiming that Farrah intentionally made the tape for her career.

Some speculations even suggested she was paid a hefty sum of $1.5 million for the tape. Vivid, the adult film company, also allegedly orchestrated the tape’s “leak” to boost its sales and Farrah’s career.

While Farrah has repeatedly denied any intention to release it publicly, co-star James Deen painted a different story, stating that a porn company approached him to work on the film.

The Aftermath of the Release

After the release, Farrah used the publicity to expand her career, selling explicit content, writing erotic novels, and even working at a strip club.

Eventually, she was booted from Teen Mom OG for her adult content. Abraham currently continues to sell explicit material on OnlyFans and ManyVids, and she’s even faced bizarre controversies, including accusations of selling jars of her feces to fans.

Farrah’s personal life has also evolved. She met her boyfriend on OnlyFans in 2021, though their relationship didn’t turn romantic until they matched on a dating app two years later.

The couple made their relationship official in 2023. In addition to her reality TV fame, Farrah has dabbled in music, writing, and publishing, even releasing a memoir that became a New York Times bestseller.

