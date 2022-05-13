COLORS is all set to bring back the action-packed new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi promising to be bigger and better than ever before. All the action is set to unfold soon as the demigod of action, Rohit Shetty with daredevil contestants are set to head to Cape Town for the new adventures. To make this season a thrilling one, an eclectic mix of contestants will put aside their deepest fears and perform some exceptional stunts.

Joining the show is popular television actor Kanika Mann and Bigg Boss fame Nishant Bhat who have opened up about featuring in the show.

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Kanika said, “I’ve always been a fan of Khatron Ke Khiladi and I know that my experience on the show will be a memorable one and that I’ll remember it for life. I’m particularly excited to work with Rohit sir and perform stunts under his guidance. And I’m hoping that through this show I’m not only able to face my fears head-on but also realise my strengths and get to know myself even better. Since I wouldn’t get to do any of the stuff I would on the show in my regular life, I promise to have lots of fun and keep everyone entertained!”

Former BIGG BOSS contestant and choreographer dancer Nishant Bhat is all set to make an entry in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

On joining the show, elated Nishant shares, “When I take part in any competition, I always believe in giving a tough fight and sticking to a never giving up policy. After BIGG BOSS 15, I feel ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is a step up for me and this time I am even more determined to survive this battlefield. ‘Stunts ke Saath karunga main koshish apne fear ko entertainment mein badalne ke apne teen paach ke Saath’ and will give my best shot at overcoming my fears. I am looking forward to exploring myself in this new space under Rohit sir’s guidance”

Khatron Ke Khiladi will air soon on COLORS

