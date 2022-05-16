Avneet Kaur started off her career with Dance India Dance L’il Masters and has definitely come a long way. The beauty is now known for her bold fashion choices and is massively popular on social media. Last night, Avneet was spotted at a fine dining restaurant in Mumbai and is now getting trolled for her behaviour in public. Scroll below to watch the video.

Aveent enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 31 million followers on Instagram. She’s often lauded by her fans on the internet for her chic and bold fashion choices. And well, the diva is very active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a glimpse of her personal and professional life to her fans there.

Avneet Kaur donned a casual and chic attire for her outing last night with a brown coloured tank top and paired it with high-waist palazzo pants. She styled her look with a sling bag, a wrist-watch and minimalistic jewellery.

Avneet Kaur wore her signature makeup with winged eyes, blushed cheeks and pink lips to go with her chic attire. She donned a messy bun with middle parting and flashed her radiant smile as she walked past the paparazzi.

Take a look at her video here:

Isn’t she a stunner? That’s a comfy summer look, we must say.

Now, reacting to the beauty’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “Chapri nibbi ka attitude 😂😂😂😂😂😂” Another user commented, “Inke pas money to h…bt dene ko dil ni..greedy” A third user commented, “😡😡😡😡Jaise dikhati ho ….vaise ho nhi….yeh fans ko ignore kr rhi ho inke wajah se he aaj range rover mein ghum rhi hai🖕” A fourth user commented, “Attitude to dekhi … tiktoker bc.”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Avneet Kaur? Tell us in the comments below.

