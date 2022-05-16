The drama queen of the entertainment industry, Rakhi Sawant stays on the news for various reasons. From her antics, and relationships to her fashion sense, she gets a lot of attention. Meanwhile, after keeping suspense for years, Rakhi had introduced her husband Ritesh in Bigg Boss 15, but soon after coming out of the house the two parted ways. After being single for a few months, seems like the actress has found a new lover named Adil.

For the unversed, Sawant announced that Ritesh broke up with him a day before Valentine’s Day and later accused him of using her for his benefit. After her separation, the actress felt broken for a few days but later she was back in her old avatar.

In a video shared by Viral Bhayani on Instagram, seems like, Rakhi Sawant is in love all over again. Recently, while attending an award function, the drama queen video called her boyfriend Adil in front of the media. She was also giving him virtual kisses at the paparazzi’s request. Her newly formed relationship has grabbed netizens’ attention and many are seen supporting her but others trolled her for the same.

Seeing Rakhi Sawant’s new boyfriend, a user wrote, “Hahahaha iska sahi h kadam kadam pr pyar mil jata h,” another wrote, “yeh ek number ki entertainment hei. Rakhi kabhi badal nahi sakti,” a third user wrote, “Are new bigg boss b shuru nahi hua us se pahle to pyar fir se ho gaya kya yahi pyar hai.”

Meanwhile, there were others who trolled the drama queen, saying, “Yeh bhi ritesh jaisa dhokha dega rakhi ko,” another wrote, “Acha hai main andha hoon,” a third user wrote, “Naya controversy content dundne m busy thi,” a fourth user commented, “Ritesh to adil:- ruko zara sabar kro.”

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant was spotted with Adil in public and during the conversation with Viral Bollywood, the actress/dancer introduced him as her boyfriend. She was even asked about Bigg Boss 16, and to this, she replied, “Kya aap chahate hai ke hum dono ki jodi jaaye Bigg Boss mein? He is my boyfriend.”

Later, Adil called her sweet and a down to earth person, while, Rakhi added, “Woh kehte hai na ke jab god deta hai chhappar phaad ke deta hai, to mere liye chhappar phaad diya hai. He is very lovable.” She also revealed that he gifted her a new BMW car.

