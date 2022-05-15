Five shows have been renewed for their new season on the television network ABC. The shows include ‘The Bachelor’, ‘American Idol’, ‘Shark Tank’, ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ and ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’.

Advertisement

As per ‘Variety’, ‘The Bachelor’ has been renewed for Season 27. Season 5 star Jesse Palmer will continue hosting the series after replacing the previous host Chris Harrison in Season 26. The hit dating series is produced by Next Entertainment and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon.

Advertisement

‘American Idol’ will be rebooted for Season 21, which is its sixth season at ABC after FOX cancelled the series in 2015. Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie host the singing competition, which airs its Season 20 finale on May 22. Fremantle and 19 Entertainment are producing the show under their banners.

‘Variety’ further states that ‘Shark Tank‘ has been renewed for Season 14, which will air a live premiere for the first time. Previous stars have included Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Lori Greiner, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran star as the “sharks,” a panel of prospective investors for entrepreneurs who come to pitch their business ideas. The series is based on the Japanese “Dragons’ Den” format.

‘America’s Funniest Home Videos’ will return for Season 33 where Alfonso Ribeiro will serve as the show host. The new season will have increased weekly prize amounts for the first time, doubling the first place cash prize to $20,000, second place to $6,000, and third place to $4,000. The show happens to be the longest-running primetime entertainment show in ABC network’s history.

Must Read: Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4 Will Not Be Directed By Sam Raimi? Director Jokes, “Tobey Maguire Will Break My Neck”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube