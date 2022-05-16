Vivek Agnihotri’s recently released film The Kashmir Files broke some insane numbers of records at the box office. The Anupam Kher, Chinmay Mandlekar starrer went on to be one of the highest-grossing films of the year. However, now former Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir Farooq Abdullah now seeks a ban on the film

The film that created some immense craze amongst the audiences was recently called ‘baseless’ and has also demanded ban by the J&K CM Abdullah. Now, the maker of the film has something to say over the remark made by CM. Read on.

The Kashmir Files’ director Vivek Agnihotri who’s pretty well known for speaking what’s on his mind now takes it to his Twitter account to hit back at former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah over his remarks on the film. Reacting to Abdullah’s demand to ban the film, Agnihotri labels him as the ‘architects of terrorism’.

Taking to his Twitter handle to hit back at Farooq Abdullah, today (May 16), Vivek Agnihotri’s tweet read, “Wow Disco CM wow! When terrorists were given shelter in your party’s HQ, you were taking Bollywood heroines on a joy ride. No wonder, you forgot in a Disco that it was your father and yourself who were the architects of terrorism and Hindu hate in the valley.”

Wow Disco CM wow!

When terrorists were given shelter in your party’s HQ, you were taking Bollywood heroines on a joy ride. No wonder, you forgot in a Disco that it was your father and yourself who were the architects of terrorism and Hindu hate in the valley. https://t.co/8xeS4DJ428 pic.twitter.com/ETxjUuxVE2 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 16, 2022

For the unversed, during a recent media appearance, National Conference chief and former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister, Farooq Abdullah spoke about Vivek‘s recently released film, TKF, while making remarks on it, he said, “The Kashmir Files’ shows a Muslim killing a Hindu and rinsing the rice in his blood and telling his wife to eat it? This is a baseless film that has not only created hatred in the country but also among the youth of the Valley about how they are being looked at.”

What are your thoughts on J&K’s former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah’s remarks on Vivek Agnihotri’s The Kashmir Files, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

