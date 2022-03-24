The Kashmir Files starring Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and others is doing a terrific job at the box office surpassing big milestones consistently. The latest and the biggest feat is TKF’s entry into 200 crore club. Thanks to it, director Vivek Agnihotri has got huge gains in Koimoi’s Directors’ Power Index, also known as Directors’ Ranking.

When last time we reported about the same, Vivek had jumped 34 places up in the Directors’ Ranking. As per the latest update, the director has seen an increment of 16 more places and is currently placed at 21st position. Below is all you need to know about the same.

With The Kashmir Files doing 200 crores business, Vivek Agnihotri has joined the league of Bollywood directors who have delivered 200 crore movies. With TKF taking big strides each day, more filmmakers are expected to be surpassed by Vivek. As of now, he has 200 points to his credit and stands below Raj Mehta (director of Good Newwz).

Click here to visit the points table.

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files recently premiered in Ladakh at Picturetime’s inflatable theatre. After 83, this is the next film that is being premiered in Ladakh. The inauguration happened on March 20 by a Member of Parliament from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, in the presence of Chief Executive Counsellor Tashi Gyalstan. These inflatable theatres aim to screen 3 shows a day.

Namgyal says: “I want to thank this concept of Mobile Digital Movie theatre for bringing ‘The Kashmir Files’, a hard-hitting film by Vivek Agnihotri, to Leh. I welcome the decision of these inflatable theatres to screen this film in Ladakh. This is indeed a great initiative where the people of Ladakh get access to watch films like this”. (via IANS)

