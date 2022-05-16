Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw a steep drop in its US box office number in the second weekend. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer opened with a thunderous three-day weekend, making $187 million in the US and $450 worldwide, which became record-breaking for the movie.

It was $100 million more than its predecessor and broke The Batman‘s opening record. Not just that, but the MCU flick has crossed the half a billion mark, garnering $688.06 million globally as of now. Despite all of this, the movie has only seen a decent growth during the weekdays and now a major drop in its number.

According to Deadline, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness saw a 67% fall in its second weekend as it made just $61 million. However, others suspect more than a 68% drop. However, the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has still managed to hold the top position at the box office. The previous two MCU movies that saw a similar situation were Spider-Man: No Way Home and Black Widow.

No Way Home had a 67.5% drop while the Scarlett Johansson starrer had 67.8%. It is important to keep in mind that these can’t be compared with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Tom Holland-led was released during the holiday season, which made huge chunks of money at that time while Black Widow had a hybrid release and lost millions due to piracy.

Not only did the movie face a drop in its box office, but also its rating. Three days after its premiere, the Rotten Tomatoes score dropped to a 74%, well below the MCU’s average rating of 84%. It has also received positive to mixed reviews from the audience.

