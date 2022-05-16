On its fifth weekend, KGF Chapter 2 [Hindi] collected over 6 crores again, hence turning out to be yet another cash-rich affair at the box office. The collections were decent enough on Friday and post that there was growth evidenced as well which resulted in 6.35 crores more coming in. This was made possible after Sunday managed to cross 2 crores all over again.

In the process, KGF Chapter 2 has now crossed the 425 crores milestone. With 427.05 crores in its kitty so far, the film will now be aiming that 430 crores are crossed before the close of the week. The number is very much achievable if today’s figure remains to be around 1 crore.

It may also be a possibility that the film has seen 1 crore or more coming in on a single day for the last time ever since there is massive competition from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dhaakad arriving on the coming weekend.

The best chance that KGF Chapter 2 has when it comes to surpassing 1 crore again is on the coming Sunday but with both the upcoming new releases carrying good reports, the Yash starrer may have to settle with the glory that it has achieved so far.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

