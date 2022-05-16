It was a very poor weekend for Jayeshbhai Jordaar as merely 11.75 crores* came in. Given the fact that earlier Ranveer Singh starrers have usually collected a number much bigger than this on the opening day itself, it has turned out to be a forgettable theatrical outing for all involved. Okay, so no one was expecting any great collections for the film but still, a weekend of over 15 crores would have given the film some sort of standing. In this case, even that hasn’t happened as the film has just about managed a double-digit weekend, which pretty much tells the tale.

The film is basically competing with Jersey which took an opening day of 2.93 crores and then had an opening weekend of 12.21 crores. The Shahid Kapoor starrer had folded up at 17.25 crores lifetime and by the look of things, Jayeshbhai Jordaar would have a similar fate as well. That’s sad indeed since it is apparent that audiences are just not stepping in for films that don’t promise true big-screen entertainment, and by that, we don’t just mean event films. As long as there is something which spells ‘non-OTT’, there may still be some market for them.

All involved with the film would move on from this point on though. Ranveer Singh has a biggie Cirkus coming up on Christmas where he reunites with his Simmba director Rohit Shetty. As for Aditya Chopra, his next big release Prithviraj is less than 20 days away, and that’s one big-ticket outing that should positively influence people in venturing into theatres all over again.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

