Salma Hayek is an accomplished actress and a global icon but also a mother. Like any other mother, she nursed her daughter too, but the actress once admitted to being addicted to breastfeeding Valentina. She also shared her thoughts about feeding a baby using a bottle vs breastfeeding. Keep scrolling for more.

For the uninitiated, Valentina was born in 2007. Back then, Salma was engaged to François-Henri Pinault. Valentina is her only child with her now husband; Pinault has three more kids. In an interview with Vogue Mexico in 2022, she opened up about being a mother and said that once she found a partner for life, she craved a child very badly and that nothing else mattered.

Salma Hayek often shares her special moments with her daughter with the fans via social media. She is very active on Instagram, and as she celebrated her 58th birthday, the actress shared several pictures of her in several kinds of bikinis. Anyway, coming back to Salma’s confession about being obsessed with breastfeeding her daughter, the actress told Style Magazine, “I’m like an alcoholic. It is like; I don’t care if I cry, I don’t care if I am fat, I am just going to do it for one more week, one more month, and then when I see how much good it is doing her and I can’t stop.”

Salma Hayek’s motherly instinct is quite strong, and it made news once again when she nursed another woman’s baby on her goodwill trip to Sierra Leone. She shared that her daughter would be okay with sharing her breast milk.

Salma said, “I actually think my baby would be very proud to share her milk. And when she grows up, I’m going to make sure she continues to be a generous, caring person.” Hayek is truly a gem of a person and a loved celebrity online.

Salma Hayek is one of the most influential Latinas in Hollywood. She is also a strong woman who is not afraid to embrace her flaws. She is an animal lover and has rescued many animals throughout the years.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Alien Romulus Box Office (China): Creates History By Surpassing Its Domestic Total, That Too By A Significant Margin!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News