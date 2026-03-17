The low-budget horror movie, Undertone, has struck gold at the box office. This A24 horror has earned more than 18x its micro budget at the box office in its opening weekend alone. It shows that budget does not always matter to achieve success at the box office. The fact that it was released on the ominous Friday the 13th might have attracted a significant number of viewers. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has received strong ratings from critics, and the audience is also enjoying it. It will benefit from strong word of mouth, even if it is already a big success at the box office. This is a one-woman show, and Nina Kiri’s performance is also quite impressive.

How much has the film earned on its opening weekend?

A24’s new R-rated Undertone has been released in 2,570 theaters, and according to Box Office Mojo, the film collected a solid $9.3 million on its domestic opening weekend. It recorded the 5th biggest three-day opening weekend in A24‘s history and is slightly below Talk to Me’s $10.4 million debut.

Undertone earned over 18x its micro-budget on opening weekend alone!

According to media reports, Undertone was made on a $500k budget and, owing to its smart marketing, the film is already a blockbuster. It has collected 18.6x its micro-budget at the box office, making it one of the biggest financial hits post-COVID.

What is the plot of the film?

The horror movie follows a woman who hosts a paranormal podcast with her friend Justin, where she is skeptical, and he is a believer. She moves back to her home to look after her dying mother. Evy and Justin receive recordings of a married couple experiencing paranormal noises in their home, drawing her into fear and paranoia. Undertone was released on March 13.

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